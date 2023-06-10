71 cadets dedicated to serving the country by becoming officers in the Indian Army, maximum 20 cadets from UP pass out from Gaya OTA

After the 23rd Passing Out Parade and Piping Ceremony at Gaya OTA on Saturday morning, 82 cadets undergoing pre-commission training passed out, became military officers and took oath to serve the country with loyalty, devotion and honesty. In this, leaving 11 cadets of friendly nations, the remaining 71 military officers were dedicated to the service of the country. Passed out military officers will be sent to different places to serve the country by becoming lieutenants.

A total of 66 cadets passed out in Technical Entry Scheme (TES)-41, out of which 56 became Indian Army officers, while 10 cadets from friendly countries include five from Bhutan, three from Sri Lanka and two from Myanmar. Similarly, in Special Commission Officer (SCO)-450, a total of 16 cadets passed out, out of which one became an officer in Indian Army except Nepal. The highest number of army officers after the passing out parade and piping ceremony were 20 from Uttar Pradesh, eight from Uttarakhand, seven each from Bihar and Maharashtra, four each from Haryana and Kerala, three each from Delhi, Himachal Pradesh, Karnataka and Punjab. Three cadets, two each from Andhra Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and one each from Assam, Manipur, Telangana have become military officers.

Parents of cadets were also honored with Gaurav Medal

Chief Inspecting Officer, General Officer Commanding-in-Chief of Southern Command Lt. General Ajay Kumar Singh said that I feel proud to come to the passing out parade at OTA Gaya. The academy grooms each and every cadet, makes him an officer. For this, parents also struggle and sacrifice no less. That’s why a Gaurav Medal ceremony is being organized for them and they are being honored with Gaurav Medal. Their sacrifice should also be rewarded.

Bihar’s share is not getting full water from MP and UP, water crisis in eight districts, farmers worried

Disciplined person can face any challenge

The Commanding-in-Chief of the Southern Command said that today new methods of fighting are being adopted. There is a new type of technology. On the difference between Agniveer and commissioned army officers, his answer was that training is going on under the Agniveer scheme. This is quite a transformational scheme. Agniveer’s performance inside the Regimental Center has been very good. The arrangements and standards are good throughout. The beginning has been good, so we are confident that going into the regiment, we will also execute in the right way. If you go into service for a short time, then you will emerge as fully trained, motivated soldiers. There is discipline in the army. Once a man becomes disciplined, then any challenge in life becomes easy. they become capable. This is a good initiative of the government.

(youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=l7nXIPgcuH4) bihar news