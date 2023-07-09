72 Hoorain Box Office Collection Day 2: ’72 Hoorain’ is not getting the audience, the film is in bad condition at the box office

72 Hoorain Box Office Collection Day 2: There was a lot of buzz on social media about the film ’72 Hoorain’. But the audience is not able to gather in the theater to watch the film. The movie fizzled out at the box office on the first day itself. Whereas on the second day also there has not been any significant increase in the collection. At the same time, the condition of Vidya Balan’s film Niyat is also not good.

Collection of movie ’72 Hooren’

Ever since the announcement of the film ’72 Hooren’, it had to face heavy opposition. The movie starring Pawan Malhotra and Aamir Bashir earned only Rs 0.35 crore on its opening day. Whereas on the second day a business of Rs 0.45 crore was done. The movie earned Rs 0.80 crore in two days. Till now it has not even touched the figure of 1 crore.

Earnings of the film ‘Niyat’

Vidya Balan, Ram Kapoor, Rahul Bose, Neeraj Kabi, Shahana Goswami, Amrita Puri, Dipannita Sharma, Nikki Walia starrer film ‘Niyat’ earned Rs 1.5 crore on the second day. The first day’s earning was Rs 1.02 crore. Talking about total earnings, till now the movie has collected 2.52 crores.

What is the story of the film Niyat?

The story of the film is of businessman Ashish Kapoor (Ram Kapoor), who has fled abroad with two thousand crore rupees from Indian banks. Here in India, the people of his company have not received salary for two years, due to which eight people have committed suicide so far. Amidst this information, Ashish Kapoor is celebrating his grand birthday in a castle in Scotland. In which he has called his special friends. Ashish dies suddenly during the party. The mystery of his death is solved by CBI officer Meera Rao (Vidya Balan).