72 Hoorain Review Live: ’72 Hoorain’ shows the terrifying face of terrorism, released in theaters today

Taran Adarsh ​​shared this poster

’72 HOORAIN’ 6 DAYS TO GO… Team #72 directed by #NationalAward winners #SanjayPuranSinghChauhan– arrives in *cinemas* on 7 July 2023… #Poster,#72 is produced by #GulabSinghTanwar, #KiranDagar and #AnirudhTanwar… Co-produced by #AshokePandit, pic.twitter.com/JIoTDDx9og

— taran adarsh ​​(@taran_adarsh) July 1, 2023



Special screening of ’72 Hurren’ was held in JNU



Filmmaker Ashok Pandit spoke about the special screening of the film ’72 Hooren’ at Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU). Ashok Pandit shared that they are planning to show the film in various educational institutions as it is the need of the hour. He said, ‘We all have to fight terrorism together.’

Trailer of ’72 Hurren’



Pawan Malhotra and Amir Bashir have played the lead roles in ’72 Hureen’. Pawan has played the character of Hakim Ali and Aamir has played the role of Bashir Bilal Ahmed. The movie is based on how the youth are brainwashed and motivated to join these terrorist groups.

(youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5gH3NG2VIug)

’72 Hureen’ released in cinema halls today



’72 Hurein’ is directed by Sanjay Puran Singh Chauhan and produced by Gulab Singh Tanwar, Kiran Dagar, Anirudh Tanwar and co-produced by Ashok Pandit. The film is releasing in theaters today.