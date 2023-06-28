72 Hoorain Trailer: Trailer release of ’72 Hoorain’, film exposes the dreaded face of terrorism

72 Hoorain Trailer out: Sanjay Puran Singh Chauhan’s 72 Hoorain is going to release in theaters on July 7. Today the trailer of the film was released on social media. In this, an attempt has been made to expose the truth of the dark world of terrorism, how a person is brainwashed to become a terrorist. Let us inform that ever since the announcement of 72 Huron has been made, since then it has become a part of controversies. After the success of The Kashmir Files and The Kerala Story, all eyes are on this film.

Ahead of the release of 72 Hoorain on 7 July, the makers released the trailer of the controversial film on social media. The film is going to be released in English as well as in 10 local languages ​​including Assamese, Bengali, Bhojpuri, Kannada, Kashmiri, Malayalam, Marathi, Punjabi, Tamil and Telugu. In 72 Hurayn, Pawan Malhotra is in the role of Hakim Ali and Aamir Bashir is in the role of Bilal Ahmed.

’72 HOORAIN’ TRAILER OUT NOW… Team #72 directed by #NationalAward winners #SanjayPuranSinghChauhan– launches the trailer of the film, which arrives in *cinemas* on 7 July 2023.#72HoorainTrailer , https://t.co/cB0auDvzFh#72 is produced by #GulabSinghTanwar, pic.twitter.com/zTH6cZZiqO

Controversy over 72 Huron intensifies

Prior to the release of 72 Hurayn, the censor board rejected its trailer citing several reasons. Although the CBFC had earlier approved and given the green signal to the film. After the trailer got banned, the makers of the film have said that they will now approach higher authorities for help. They will also request the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting to intervene in this matter and inquire with the higher officials of CBFC. 72 Hooren is based on how the youth are brainwashed and motivated to join these terrorist groups. It stars Pawan Malhotra and Amir Bashir in the lead roles.

Filmmaker Ashok Pandit's Twitter account suspended before the release of 72 Hoorain