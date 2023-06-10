72 hoors again in discussion, Pakistan’s Maulana gave a strange statement, said- Hoors are born from the canal of heaven

According to Islamic beliefs, if a person serves God in his life and sacrifices himself for him, then he gets heaven. 72 hoors serve him in heaven. It is said about these Huras that their beauty is infinite and they are away from all human shortcomings.

72 hooren film focuses on terrorism

People talk about 72 heroes every now and then, for the last few days 72 heroes are also in discussion because the trailer of a film focused on terrorism has been released in which 72 heroes are discussed. Directed by Sanjay Puran Singh Chauhan, this film depicts how some fundamentalists trick the youth and push them towards terrorism in the name of Jannat.

Hurons are 130 feet

The discussion of 72 Hurons is also because a Maulana Tariq Jameel of Pakistan has given a strange statement on Hurons. Maulana Tariq Jameel has said about the Hurons that they are 130 feet tall. He says during a program that the beauty of heaven is born from a canal. If the hoor of heaven shows the finger to the sun, then the sun will not be visible. While glorifying the Hoor, they are telling that by the order of God, these Hoors will remain in your service. The Hurons are said to be eternally young and their beauty never fades. His color is white and his body is transparent. All the hoors are teenagers and there is no effect of age on them.

