747 candidates elected unopposed from East Burdwan district in West Bengal Panchayat elections

Burdwan / Panagarh, Mukesh Tiwari. Under the guidelines of the State Election Commission, the work of submission of nomination papers for the Panchayat elections has been completed. It is already being seen that some candidates have won unopposed in many Gram Panchayat and Panchayat Samiti seats. According to official figures, 671 candidates have won unopposed on various gram panchayat seats in 23 blocks of East Burdwan district. Apart from this, 76 candidates have won unopposed in various constituencies of 23 Panchayat Samitis. Maximum number of candidates won unopposed on Gram Panchayat seats from panchayats of Mangalkot block. Here 148 candidates have won unopposed. Next is Ketugram block, where 141 candidates from various gram panchayats won unopposed. Unopposed victory has not been registered from any Gram Panchayat only in Kalna two blocks and Katwa two blocks. Both the ruling Trinamool Congress and the opposition have fielded their candidates on all the seats in these two blocks.

Candidates elected unopposed from these seats

Talking about Panchayat Samiti, maximum number of seats in East Burdwan district have been won unopposed from Mangalkot block. Here 25 candidates have won unopposed. Then 19 candidates of Ketugram Panchayat Samiti have won unopposed. In the case of Panchayat Samiti, Ausgram 2, Galsi 2, Burdwan 2, Kalna 1, Kalna 2, Katwa 2, Ketugram 2, Khandghosh, Memari 1, Memari 2, Purvasthali 1 and Purvasthali 2, no candidate has been able to win the Panchayat Samiti unopposed. In. Apart from this, in Gram Panchayats of other blocks, 58 candidates have won unopposed in that village and one block. 4 candidates in Aus village two block gram panchayat, 38 candidates in Bhatar, 76 candidates in Burdwan one block, 16 candidates in Burdwan two block, 8 in Galsi one block, 13 in Galsi two block, 26 in Jamalpur block, Kalna in one block 19, Katwa 6 candidates in 1 block, Ketugram 3 in 2 blocks, 27 people in Khandaghosh block, 4 in Memari 1 block, 3 in Memari 2, 46 in Manteshwar block, 5 in Purvasthali 1 block, 1 in Purvasthali 2 blocks, 21 Gram Panchayat candidates in Rayana one block, 8 Gram Panchayat candidates in Rayana two blocks have won unopposed.

He was elected unopposed in the Panchayat elections

In the case of Panchayat Samiti, 8 candidates won unopposed in that Gram Panchayat Samiti number one. In Bhatar Panchayat Samiti, 5 candidates, in Burdwan one Panchayat Samiti, 4 candidates won unopposed. In one Panchayat Samiti, 4 candidates in Galsi, 2 candidates in Jamalpur Panchayat Samiti, one candidate in Katwa Panchayat Samiti, 5 candidates in Manteshwar Panchayat Samiti, 1 candidate in Rayana Panchayat Samiti and 2 candidates in Rayana two Panchayat Samiti won unopposed. However, the administration has not yet clarified from which political party those who won unopposed had submitted their nomination papers.

