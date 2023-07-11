75 percent construction of Patna’s Mithapur-Mahuli elevated road completed, CM directs to complete the work by December

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar reviewed the progress of the under-construction Mithapur-Mahuli elevated road project in Patna on Tuesday evening. During this, he instructed Additional Chief Secretary of Road Construction Department Pratyay Amrit to complete its construction work by December.

Instructions given to repair the road

The Chief Minister directed the officials to prepare the DPR for the new elevated work to connect the Mithapur-Mahuli elevated road over the Mithapur bypass and get its approval soon. With this, people will be able to travel easily through the Mithapur-Mahuli elevated road. He also directed to repair the road located below the Mithapur-Mahuli elevated road, this will improve connectivity.

75 percent construction completed

Significantly, about 75 percent construction of Mithapur-Mahuli elevated road has been completed. It is being constructed from March 16, 2021 at a cost of 668.79 crores in a length of about 8.84 km. The deadline to complete this project is 15 March 2024. It is being constructed on EPC mode by Afcons Infrastructure Limited under the supervision of Bihar State Road Development Corporation Limited. The construction of this project is being done on the eastern side of the Patna-Gaya rail line from Mithapur in Patna to Ramgovind Mahuli Halt.

Now commuting anywhere in Bihar is easy, construction of 6 expressways is being done, construction of rural roads is also being done

were present during the inspection

During the inspection, Additional Chief Secretary Road Construction Pratyay Amrit informed the Chief Minister about various aspects related to the construction of the Mithapur-Mahuli elevated road. On this occasion, Finance Minister Vijay Kumar Chaudhary, Principal Secretary to CM Deepak Kumar, Additional Chief Secretary Road Construction Pratyay Amrit, Secretary to CM Anupam Kumar, Managing Director of Bihar State Road Development Corporation Shirshat Kapil Ashok, DM Chandrashekhar Singh, SSP Rajeev Mishra were present. Other senior officers were present.

(youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-tL2FM8jBkw)