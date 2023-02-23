78% of Russians called sincere Putin’s message to the Federal Assembly

The majority of Russians – 78%, who watched the message of the President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin to the Federal Assembly, considered that he was sincere and honest with the audience. Such data was published on February 23 by the All-Russian Center for Public Opinion (VCIOM), conducting the relevant survey.

For 82% of viewers, the message was interesting. Of these, 52% noted that they were interested in the whole speech of the head of state. Another 30% said that most of it was interesting. Only 9% of the population did not call the message of the Russian leader honest, another 13% found it difficult to answer this question.

Also, the majority of viewers – 88% – believe that Putin has made his position clear and understandable. 41% of respondents are sure that all the questions raised by the Russian leader were important and significant.

A positive impression of the message of the head of state remained with 81% of viewers. It was considered completely positive by 45% of the audience and partially positive by 36%. Only every tenth respondent (10%) said that the president’s speech left him with a rather negative impression, and another 1% noted that the speech was completely negative.

The VTsIOM study was conducted in 10 Russian cities.

Putin’s address to the Federal Assembly was held on February 21 at Gostiny Dvor in Moscow.

Particular attention at the event was paid to the topic of the special military operation (SVO) of Russia to protect Donbass. During his speech, the President of Russia emphasized that the Russian Federation is ready to fulfill the tasks of the NMD step by step. According to him, those who unleashed the armed confrontation set their sights on the Crimea and Sevastopol.

The head of state also said that the Russian Federation managed to enter a completely new round of economic development. The main goal of imposing sanctions was not achieved by the West – the attempt to make the Russians suffer failed, Putin said.

As Putin added, Russia is an open state with a distinctive civilization, and the hallmarks of Russians are generosity, breadth of soul, mercy and compassion, as well as solidarity. It is this cohesion that allows Russia to respond to any external challenges.

On February 22, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov explained why there were more people than usual at the Russian president’s address to the Federal Assembly, noting that the composition of the invitees was largely dictated by current realities. The presidential press secretary also said that, for obvious reasons, the head of state does not have the opportunity to track all the impressions of his speech, and for this there is a service that prepares summary information on the responses. The president does not get acquainted with all the information, and he will be able to read something, Peskov said.