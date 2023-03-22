“7Days.ru”: The new Prince Harry followed in the footsteps of his brother Prince William

March 22 - BLiTZ. Numerous stories about situations that are increasingly happening in the Danish Royal Family do not cease to amaze the public.

Photo: IA SM-News

In addition to Prince Harry, who often appears in the world press, an incident was also recorded with the second son of Her Royal Majesty, Prince Joachim. It became known that the second son decided to follow in the footsteps of his older brother and move away from his noble relatives. Rumor has it that the reason why the son decided to leave his father’s house was a family quarrel and misunderstanding. The second prince is going to settle in the United States.

The source of information was the publishing house “7Dney.ru”.