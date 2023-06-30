7th pay commission: Big relief to more than 42 lakh central employees, cheap tests can be done in CGHS

New Delhi : There is a very important and great relief news for more than 42 lakh employees working under the central government and their family members. The news is that central employees and their family members will not have to shell out much to get themselves tested after falling ill. It is being told in the media report that under the Central Government Health Scheme (CGHS), affordable tests will be done for diseases caused by central employees and their family members.

Health Ministry fixes rates for 36 types of tests

It has been said in the media report that the rates of 36 types of tests for various diseases have been fixed by the Ministry of Health under CGHS for central employees and their family members. The diseases can be tested in any lab accredited by the National Accreditation Board for Testing and Calibration Laboratories (NABL) and the National Accreditation Board for Hospitals and Healthcare Providers (NABH). It is being told in the report that under any circumstances the CGHS beneficiary is not fit to go to NABL/NABH lab, then in such a situation the rates of unrecognized labs have been fixed.

ECG for Rs 150, Echo test for Rs 1475

It has been said in the report that in the office memorandum issued recently by the Central Government Health Planning Directorate, it has been said that if a beneficiary gets ECG done at NABL / NABH accredited lab, then he will have to pay Rs 175. The same test will be done at a non-accredited lab for Rs 150. Echo test in recognized lab will be for Rs 1475, while in unrecognized lab Rs 1255 will have to be paid. Fetal echo test will cost Rs 1600 in a recognized lab. This test will be done in non-recognized lab for Rs.1360.

Rs 2,040 Stress Echo Test

Apart from this, the stress echo test will cost Rs 2,400 in an accredited lab, while it will cost Rs 2,040 in an unaccredited lab. The rates for D Stress Echo from a recognized lab are Rs.3000. The same test will cost Rs 2550 in a non-accredited lab. If MRI cardiac is to be done in a recognized lab, then Rs 8000 will have to be paid for that. 6800 rupees will have to be paid for this in an unrecognized lab.

USG Color Doppler Pregnancy Test for Rs 1425

Not only this, it has also been told in the report that Rs 1675 will have to be paid for getting the USG Color Doppler pregnancy test done in an accredited lab, while the same test will be available for Rs 1425 in a non-accredited lab. It will cost Rs 1700 for testicular scan in a recognized lab. Its rate will be Rs 1445 in unrecognized lab. If thyroid scan with technetium 99m pertechnet test is done in a recognized lab, then Rs 1900 will have to be paid for it. This test will be done for Rs 1615 in a non-accredited lab. The TMT test will be done in an accredited lab for Rs 1120, while the same test will be done in an unrecognized lab for Rs 950. USG Far Anomaly Scan, if it is done in a recognized lab, Rs 2000 will have to be paid. 1700 rupees will have to be paid for this in a non-accredited lab.

KUB test for Rs 800

According to media reports, the test of USG Whole Abdomen/KUB will be done in a recognized lab for Rs.800. The same test will cost Rs 680 in a non-accredited lab. For USG Pelvis/Gynaec, Rs 500 will have to be paid in recognized lab and Rs 425 in unrecognized lab. Rs 800 for USG breast in a recognized lab, while it will cost Rs 680 in an unrecognized lab. HSG will be done for Rs 2400 in a recognized lab, then this test can be done for Rs 2040 in a non-accredited lab. USG Guided FNAC, this test will cost Rs.1530 in unaccredited lab and Rs.1800 in accredited lab.

7th Pay Commission: Central employees will get good news soon! Know how much DA can increase

Rs 250 for Xray Abdomen AP Supine and Erect

According to media reports, X-ray abdomen ap supine and erect (a film) will cost Rs 250 in an accredited lab and Rs 215 in an unaccredited lab. The rate of Chest X-ray PA view (a film) has been fixed at Rs 230 in a recognized lab, while in an unrecognized lab this rate has been fixed at Rs 195. The rate of Chest X-ray lateral view (one film) has been fixed at Rs 230 in recognized labs, while the same rate will be Rs 195 in non-accredited labs. The IVP test will cost Rs 1650 in an accredited lab, while it will cost Rs 1400 in an unaccredited lab.