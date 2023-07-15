7th Pay Commission DA Hike: Good news for government employees, dearness allowance has increased so much

7th Pay Commission/ DA Hike: Where the central government employees are waiting for the increase in dearness allowance from the central government, after Chhattisgarh, the Madhya Pradesh government has opened the box for its employees. A big news is coming out regarding Dearness Allowance i.e. DA. Yes…if you work under Madhya Pradesh government, then this news will put a smile on your face. Actually, the Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh Shivraj Singh Chouhan has given a big gift to the government employees. He said that his government has decided to increase the dearness allowance of state employees by four percent to 42 percent from January this year. With this, the employees of the state will get the same dearness allowance as the central government.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan spoke to the media in this regard and said that in the past, I had announced that we will work to give dearness allowance to the employees of the state at par with the Centre. Our government has decided that we will give 42 percent dearness allowance from the month of January itself. He further said that the arrears of dearness allowance will be given in three equal installments from January to June.

Seven and a half lakh state employees will be benefited

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said that it has been decided to increase proportionately the dearness allowance of all those employees who are getting the sixth pay scale. He said that we had also decided in the year 2014 that the employees who have completed 30 years of service will be given the third time scale pay scale. We have also decided that the employees who have completed 35 years of service by July 1, 2023, will also be given the fourth time scale pay scale by our government. Let us discuss here that about seven and a half lakh state employees will be benefited by this decision of Madhya Pradesh government.

DA increased in Chhattisgarh too

Let us tell you that the Bhupesh Baghel government of Chhattisgarh gave good news to all the government employees and professionals before the assembly elections to be held at the end of this year. He announced a five percent increase in dearness allowance. The Congress government of Chhattisgarh has increased the Dearness Allowance (DA) for the employees of the state by five percent. Due to which DA has now become 38 percent in the state.