7th Pay Commission DA Hike: Good news for government employees, dearness allowance increased by five percent

7th Pay Commission DA Hike to Government Employees from Central Govt. dearness allowance I am waiting for an increase, but in the meantime the Chhattisgarh government has opened the box for its employees. Giving good news to all government employees and pensioners, the Bhupesh Baghel government has announced a five percent increase in dearness allowance before the assembly elections to be held later this year.

DA hiked to 38 percent with a five percent hike

The Congress government of Chhattisgarh increased the Dearness Allowance (DA) for state employees by five percent. Due to which DA has now become 38 percent in the state.

Due to the increase in DA, additional financial burden of one thousand crore rupees per year on Chhattisgarh government

Senior officials of the state said that in the cabinet meeting today, the Chhattisgarh government has taken an important decision to increase the dearness allowance (DA) by five percent, giving a big gift to the government employees of the state. Due to this, the state government will get an additional financial burden of one thousand crore rupees every year.

I would like to share with you all that today in the cabinet meeting, we have taken an important decision to increase the Dearness Allowance (DA) of the state government employees by 5%. This will give the state government an additional financial opportunity of Rs 1,000 crore per year. The load will come.

— Bhupesh Baghel (@bhupeshbaghel) July 6, 2023



About 3.80 lakh employees will benefit from the increase in DA

The five percent increase in DA will benefit about 3.80 lakh employees of the state. Officials said that the state government had increased the DA of government employees by five percent in October last year, after which they were getting 33 percent DA. He said that DA has now been increased by five percent to 38 percent.

Bhupesh Baghel government reduced the eligibility period of full pension from 33 years to 30 years

Officials said that while giving another gift to the government employees, the state government has reduced the eligibility period for full pension from 33 years to 30 years. Also, the period of service for voluntary retirement has been reduced from 20 years to 17 years.