7th pay commission: DA of government employees has increased, know how much will be the benefit

DA Latest News : There is very important news for lakhs of employees working in government departments of Madhya Pradesh. Before the assembly elections, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan’s government in Madhya Pradesh has decided to increase the dearness allowance (DA) of its employees. With this decision of the government, there will be a significant increase in the salary of lakhs of employees of the state. Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan while announcing the increase in dearness allowance of government employees said that our government has always been friendly to the employees.

42 percent dearness allowance from January

Announcing the increase in the dearness allowance of Madhya Pradesh government employees, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said in Bhopal on Friday that our government has always been an employee-friendly government. We have taken many revolutionary decisions in the interests of the employees. Recently, I had announced that we will give dearness allowance to the employees of the state at par with the central government. He said that we will give 42 percent dearness allowance to the government employees from the month of January itself.

Those getting the sixth pay scale also benefit

Along with this, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said that the salary of the employees taking the sixth pay scale will also be increased equally. We have taken several revolutionary decisions in the interest of the employees. He said that now we have decided that the same 42 percent dearness allowance will be given from January itself. From January to June 2023, the arrears of dearness allowance will be given in 3 equal installments. All those employees, who are getting the sixth pay scale, their dearness allowance will also be increased proportionately. We have also decided that all those who have completed 35 years of service by July 1, 2023, will also be given the fourth time scale pay scale.

how much will be the benefit

Let us inform that on last June 24, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan had announced an increase in the dearness allowance of government employees in the mass marriage conference organized under the Mukhyamantri Kanya Vivah Yojana at Bhairunda in Sehore district. With this decision of Shivraj Singh Chouhan, the DA of lakhs of Madhya Pradesh government employees will increase to 42 percent. Due to this, the salary of the workers will increase from 1600 to 6000 rupees. On the lines of the central government, the Madhya Pradesh government also increases the dearness allowance of government employees twice. The DA of the employees increases in January and July.