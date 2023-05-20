7th Pay Commission: These post office employees will get this much cooking allowance, approval from the government

7th Pay Commission: Post office employees have become eligible for cooking allowance. It has been approved by the government. A letter has been issued in this regard. It states that based on the recommendations of the Seventh Central Pay Commission, cooking allowance will be given to non-statutory departmental canteen employees working in central government offices. This letter has been issued by RN Bharti Director (Estt.).

It has been said in the issued letter that the government has taken a decision on the recommendations of the Seventh Central Pay Commission related to the canteen staff on the list of allowances and recommendations. The advice of the Department of Expenditure and the Ministry of Finance has been considered and it has been decided to enhance the benefit of ‘Cooking Allowance’ at the rate of Rs.1000/- per month.

It is further stated that all the postal circles are directed to strictly comply with the order. Also forward this office memorandum widely in all the offices including attached/subordinate offices under your control.

It has been said that the cooking allowance will be valid from the date of issue of the order. This letter is issued in the name of…

All Chief Postmaster General/Postmaster General Chief General Manager, BD Directorate/Parcel Directorate/PLI Directorate 7th Pay commission news: Good news! Dearness allowance of the employees of this state increased by four percent

3. Director, RAKNPA/GM,CEPT/Directors of all PTCs

4, Additional Director General, Army Postal Service, R.K.Puram, New Delhi

5. All General Managers (Finance)/Director Postal Accounts/DDAP