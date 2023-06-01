7th pay Updates: Good news for central employees, DA will increase soon

7th Pay Commission Latest Update

Dearness Allowance Hike Updates: Central government employees may get good news soon. Yes… A press release was issued by the Labor Bureau on May 31 i.e. Wednesday, according to which the All India CPI-IW for April 2023 stands at 133.3 (One Hundred Thirty Three Point Three) with an increase of 0.6 points. being seen. The DA/DR estimated from July has entered the fourth phase with this release.

7th Pay Commission Latest Update

After this increase in CPI-IW, there seems to be an increase of 3 percent in the DA/DR received by the employees and pensioners working under the Central Government. If this happens then the dearness allowance ie DA of central employees will increase from 42 percent to 45 percent. The CPI-IW index will confirm the exact figure for July DA/DR rates in the coming months. The estimated DA/DR from July is also expected to be 46 percent. If there is an increase in the CPI-IW index of the coming months, then further increase in DA/DR can be seen.

7th pay commission/DA hike date

According to the Labor Bureau, the CPI-IW has increased by 0.9 points to 134.2 (one hundred thirty-four point two) in April. In this, there was an increase of 0.68 percent in the last month, whereas a year ago there was an increase of 1.35 percent in the same month. Much of the pressure in the current index has come from food and beverages.

7th Pay Commission DA Hike

This has contributed 0.39 percentage points to the total change. Rice, Arhar Dal, Apple, Banana, Orange, Cauliflower, Brinjal, Cabbage, Ginger, Pea, Dairy Milk, French Bean, Lemon, Cumin/Cumin, Dry Chilli, Cooked Food, Poultry Chicken, Suit for Ladies, etc. Index Reasons behind the increase are being given. However, wheat flour, tomato, onion, drumstick, okra, mango, soyabean oil, sunflower oil, mustard oil, egg-poultry, domestic electricity, firewood and chips etc. kept this growth under control to a great extent. .

7th pay scale

If we look at the center level, maximum increase of 4.1 points has been recorded in Howrah. In other 4 centres, it was seen between 2 to 2.9 marks. In 30 centres, it recorded an increase between 1 to 1.9 points and in 37 centers between 0.1 to 0.9 points. On the contrary, maximum decrease of 1.9 points was recorded in Salem. In others, a decrease of 0.1 to 0.9 points has been observed in 11 centres. There has been no change in the index of the remaining four centres.

7th Pay Commission Latest News.

The DA / DR Hike of the employees and pensioners is expected in the month of July by the Modi Government of the Center. Let us tell you that DA Hike was announced by the Center for the last time in March, it was implemented from January 1, 2023.