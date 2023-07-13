8.39 lakh people associated with ration card in Patna may be deprived of free grains, if this work is not done then the card will be canceled

In Patna district, the name of 8.39 lakh people registered in the ration card is not linked to Aadhaar. The name of the people who do not link Aadhaar till August 31 will be removed from the ration card. After this, those people will not get free food grains from the shops of the public distribution system. Under the National Food Security Act, all ration card holders are getting the facility of food grains free of cost from the shops of the Public Distribution System. The source said that the ration card will be canceled if food grains are not taken from the public distribution shop on the ration card for more than six months.

Maximum 2.45 lakh people not linked to Aadhaar in Patna Sadar

In Patna district, the name of 8.39 lakh people registered in the ration card is not linked to Aadhaar. In this, the maximum number of ration card holders is 2.45 lakh in Patna Sadar subdivision. Patna subdivision area has 1.66 lakh and Phulwari and Sampatchak blocks together have 24 thousand 450. 2.11 lakh people in Danapur subdivision, 1.27 lakh in Barh subdivision, 1.16 lakh in Masaurhi subdivision, 90 thousand 554 in Paliganj subdivision and 48 thousand 773 people in Patna City subdivision do not have Aadhaar link. To link Aadhaar, people can get it done through their dealer. By registering the number of ration card at Vasudha Kendra, people can be linked to their Aadhaar.

Card canceled for not taking grain for six months

Under One Nation One Card, there is a provision to take food grains from any public distribution shop anywhere in the country. The ration card will be canceled if food grains are not taken from the public distribution shop continuously for six months.

FCI sold 2.52 lakh tonnes of wheat in the open market to prevent price rise

Here, the Food Corporation of India sold 2.52 lakh tonnes of wheat in the open market after March to prevent the rise in wheat prices in the state. This reduced the price of wheat in the market. The corporation has allowed the eligible trader to purchase up to 100 tonnes of wheat. From June 8 to July 12, 25,500 tonnes of wheat were sold in three tenders.

4.60 lakh tonnes of food grains are being given free of cost from the shops of the public distribution system

About 4.60 lakh tonnes of food grains are being given free of cost every month to 1.69 crore ration card holders in the state. In the year 2022-23, about 5.37 lakh tonnes of food grains were made available to the beneficiaries of Bihar under other welfare schemes. Bihar Region General Manager of Food Corporation of India Sanjeev Kumar Bhadani gave this information in a press conference on Thursday. Deputy General Manager Kulwinder Singh, Deputy General Manager Vidhi Anand Kumar and Deputy General Manager General Satyanarayan were present on the occasion.

Rate of wheat sold by FCI

General Manager Sanjeev Kumar Bhadani said that wheat FAQ is being sold by FCI at the rate of Rs 2150 and URS Rs 2125 per quintal and rice FRK at Rs 3173 per quintal in the open market. Eligible traders can get it up to 100 tonnes from the identified godowns of Bihar.

25.2 lakh tonnes of wheat found in Covid

The General Manager said that during the Covid period from April 2020 to December 2022, the Food Corporation of India made 25.2 lakh tonnes of wheat available to the people under the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojana. In response to a question, he said that irregularities in the grains allotted to the public distribution shopkeepers would be detected under Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana.

Three months buffer stock in Bihar

The General Manager said that during the pandemic, 8.71 crore people of Bihar have been provided 57.5 lakh tonnes of rice by the Food Corporation of India and 26 lakh tonnes of CMR rice by the Bihar government. At present also there is a buffer stock of about three months in the Bihar region. Food Corporation of India, about eight lakh tonnes of Bihar region and 4.82 lakh tonnes of CMR food grains of Bihar state are sufficient in the central pool.

