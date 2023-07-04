8 people died due to lightning in Azamgarh and Ghazipur, total 11 people died in UP

Lucknow, In Uttar Pradesh’s Azamgarh and Ghazipur, a big accident has happened due to lightning. 8 people have died in the accident. While 11 people lost their lives due to lightning in entire UP today. On Tuesday evening, four of the five people who went to graze buffalo in Siya Siwan in Mohammadpur Niyamatpur village of Mehnagar police station area of ​​Azamgarh died due to lightning. While the condition of another is serious. Here, in Ghazipur too, 4 people have died due to lightning. From Tuesday morning till late night, 11 people have died due to lightning accompanied by heavy rains in many districts. Maximum 4 people died in Azamgarh district and four people died in Ghazipur district.

There was a stir in the whole village after the incident.

After the information of the incident, there was a stir in the whole village. On the other hand, the administration team along with SDM Tehsildar Lekhpal Kanungo reached the spot. During the rain on Tuesday, Suryanath Yadav, resident of Hyderabad village of Raunapar police station area in Azamgarh, Shashikala, Shailesh Yadav alias Babbi, Aman, Anurag Yadav, resident of Hyderabad village of Raunapar police station area, Shashikala, Shailesh Yadav alias Babbi, Aman, Anurag Yadav, Kota Khurd village of Devgaon Kotwali, Muhammadpur Niyamatpur village of village panchayat Barwa Sagar in Mehnagar. Sunil Kumar lost his life due to lightning. Whereas in Ghazipur, Mo. of Badapura fish market of city Kotwali. Ikram, Naseerullah of Nuruddinpura, Suraj of Jolhata village of Shadiabad, Durga Devi of Tiari village of Jamanian passed away. While 14-year-old Amit Yadav’s son Raju Yadav was seriously scorched. On the other hand, Ramavati Rajbhar died in Maritar village of Bansdih area of ​​Ballia.

Gorakhpur residents will get gift of Vande Bharat Express on July 7, CM reviewed before PM Modi’s visit

4 killed in Ghazipur

Shadiabad and Zamania areas of Ghazipur have reported a total of 4 deaths. A 10-year-old child is also included in the dead. This is the incident of Chitnath Ghat of Sadar Kotwali area. 2 have died in the urban area. Apart from this, four friends who came under the lightning in Saidpur area got scorched. Three were partially injured. While one was seriously injured. Whose treatment was done at Saidpur CHC. Armaan Raini, a resident of Bhitri village, was sitting in a hut with his three friends near the Ashoka Pillar located in Bhitri. At around 4 o’clock in the evening, suddenly lightning struck with a loud sound, in which all the four youths came. Armaan got seriously burnt. He was immediately brought to Saidpur CHC for treatment. Along with this, 42-year-old Ashok Rajbhar got scorched due to lightning in Phuli village of Dildarnagar police station area. His treatment is going on in the private hospital of the city.