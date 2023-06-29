80 members in Sido-Kanhu’s family, 6 in government job, 11 houses given to the family by the government, now these are the demands

Bhognadih (Sahibganj), Vikas Jaiswal: There are 80 people in the family of Sido-Kanhu, the heroes of the Hul rebellion (Hul Diwas 2023). Out of these 6 are in government job. Till now the governments of Jharkhand have given many facilities to the descendants of Sido-Kanhu. Government accommodation has also been made and given. Have also given government job. Still they have some demands. At present the oldest among the descendants of Sido-Kanhu is a woman, whose name is Bitiya Hembram. Daughter Hembram tells that Sido-Kanhu was her grandfather-in-law.

Sido-Kanhu rebelled against the British-moneylenders

Daughter Hembram says that sido-kanhu Don’t know too much about. Her husband Hopna Murmu had told her that her grandfather Sido-Kanhu had agitated against the British and moneylenders. Both the brothers fought together and the tribal society united under their leadership. Everyone together took iron from the British. His brothers Chand-Bhairav ​​and sisters Phulo-Jhano also took part in his movement.

Sido-Kanhu is also worshiped in Bengal, Odisha, Bihar

Due to the bravery of Sido-Kanhu and their brothers and sisters, today not only Jharkhand, people of West Bengal, Odisha and Bihar also worship Sido-Kanhu, Chand-Bhairav ​​and Phulo-Jhano. On 11th April and 30th June, people visit Panchkathiya (the place of revolution) and pay homage to him. This time also Chief Minister Hemant Soren is coming to Bhognadih.

Even today worship is done at the martyr’s place.

Even today the descendants of Sido-Kanhu worship them at the martyr’s place. The descendants say that when they go there to worship, a new energy is infused in them. Earlier, daughter Hembram used to cook food on a wood stove. Now she cooks with LPG cylinder.

Hopna Murmu’s wife is daughter Hembram.

Among the descendants of Sido-Kanhu, the oldest 90-year-old daughter Hembram is the wife of Hopna Murmu, a descendant of Sido-Kanhu. Hopna Murmu is dead. His three brothers Chhoto Murmu, Mandal Murmu and Babulal Murmu are also no more in this world.

6 descendants of Sido-Kanhu in government job

6 descendants of Sido-Kanhu do government jobs. Archana Soreng is an employee in Borio, Sahebram Murmu is a revenue employee in Barharwa, Naina Hembram is working as a clerk in Patna, Angeli Soreng is a clerk in Barharwa, Bhado Murmu is a peon in Sahibganj College, Bhagwat Murmu works in KGBU, Barhead. Are.

These are the demands of the descendants of Sido-Kanhu from the government

Sido-Kanhu, Chand-Bhairav ​​Hospital should be constructed.

The idols of Sido-Kanhu, Chand-Bhairav, Phulo-Jhano should be installed together.

His family members should get martyr family pension.

A museum should be built in the memory of Sido-Kanhu, Chand-Bhairav ​​and Phulo-Jhano.

Biography of brave martyr Sido-Kanhu should be displayed through light and sound system in Sido-Kanhu Park.

Biography of Sido-Kanhu, Chand-Bhairav ​​and Phulo-Jhano should be included in NCERT books.

Health cards should be given to the descendants of Sido-Kanhu.

The descendants of Sido-Kanhu do not get the benefit of Martyr Pension Scheme.

Descendants of Sido-Kanhu who do not have jobs, should get government jobs, because even today they are wandering door to door in search of jobs.

Deep boring should be made available to them for irrigation.

What did the descendants of Sido-Kanhu get from the governments?

The descendants of Sido-Kanhu were given a tractor in the year 2006 by the then Chief Minister Arjun Munda through a Self Help Group (SHG).

In the year 2016, the government of the then Chief Minister Raghubar Das constructed pucca houses for the descendants of Sido-Kanhu. Raghubar Das’s government had built 11 houses. The cost of each house was around Rs 16 lakh. In this way, the Jharkhand government spent Rs 176 lakh on the construction of houses for the descendants of Sido-Kanhu.

Hemant Soren’s government gave jobs to two members of Sido-Kanhu’s family.

All Jharkhand Students Union (AJSU) party leader Sudesh Mahato helped Mandal Murmu, a descendant of Sido-Kanhu, in his studies. Mandal Murmu has studied engineering from Sindri.

From the year 2020, the descendants of Sido-Kanhu have not received any government benefit.

