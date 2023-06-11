800 MW super critical power plant will be set up in Chandrapura, Jharkhand, said Ram Naresh Singh, chairman of DVC

Bermo, Rakesh Verma. DVC Chairman Ram Naresh Singh said in a special conversation with Prabhat Khabar at the director’s building in Chandrapura that the old units of Chandrapura Thermal are being dismantled. There is a plan to set up a new super critical power plant in Chandrapura. Survey is going on for this. If land is available and space is available for ash dyke, it will be installed. It will still take time. DVC and Ministry of Power are serious about this. Apart from solar, battery storage and green hydrogen project is also coming up in DVC. Work is also going on on the Green Hydrogen project. If for some reason the super critical power plant could not be set up in Chandrapura, then there is a plan to set up a green hydrogen project. There is enough water available for this. There is also a market. There is also a steel plant nearby. That’s why this place can prove suitable for setting up a green hydrogen project.

DVC Chairman Ram Naresh Singh said that the dismantling of the old unit in DVC’s Bokaro Thermal will start soon. In the survey, there is not enough land to set up a super critical power plant. With the help of the World Bank, work is going on to set up solar, renewable, battery storage or green hydrogen projects instead of re-purposing old units. Survey work is going on for this. Recently the World Bank team has also visited here. Its DPR has been prepared and the Ministry of Power has given its consent. Now the matter will go to the Finance Ministry. After getting consent from here, it will go to the cabinet committee. After getting approval from here, work will start in the direction of setting up a new power plant in Bokaro Thermal. The process of DVC Bermo Mines will be completed by the end of the year DVC Chairman said that the process of hand over-take over of DVC Bermo Mines is going on since many days. We have given it a lot of momentum. After the meeting in the label below, the entire infrastructure will be handed over. It is being assessed that how much money we have to take from CCL in lieu of this. CCL is also conducting the assessment from its own level. CCL will give linkage of 2.5 MT to DVC annually. Almost an agreement has been reached regarding this and an MoU has been signed. Last month, a meeting has also been held at the level of Energy Secretary and Coal Secretary and a consensus has been reached on this. By the end of this year, the entire process of hand over-take over will be completed. DVC’s production capacity will double by the year 2030. In response to a question, the chairman said that DVC’s power generation capacity is seven thousand MW. The production capacity from thermal power plants is 6540 MW. At present, there has been a slight decrease in hydel generation due to drying up of water from the DVC dam, but electricity generation will start in the rainy season as before. At present two thermal power plants of 250 MW and 210 MW of DVC are under maintenance due to technical reasons. On June 9, DVC achieved peak generation of 5600 MW. This is the result of the hard work of all the employees, workers and officers of DVC as well as the entire team. The picture and fortune of DVC has changed. Today DVC plants are not less than any power plant in India in terms of plant load factor. Once upon a time, NTPC used to be Sirmaur in this matter. Today DVC is also its equivalent. Said that in the year 2030, the power generation capacity of DVC will be 14-15 thousand MW. This includes thermal, solar and green hydrogen projects and battery storage plants. No green field power plant will come up in the coming time, but where DVC’s old power plants are there, a new unit will come up. A plant of 660 times the capacity of 1320 MW will come up in Raghunathpur. Its tender has been taken out in April. In Koderma phase two, two times 800 i.e. 1600 MW capacity super critical plant will come up. Its tender has been taken out on 30 May. A new power plant of 800 MW capacity will come in place of the Durgapur old plant. The auction of the old plant here is in process. That is, in the coming seven years, new power plants of 3720 MW capacity will come up. About two thousand capacity solar plant will come up.

DVC has a total of four dams, which have a floating capacity of 18-19 hundred MW generation. There is also a water reservoir inside many of our power plants. In the coming time, 10 MW solar plant will be set up in Koderma, 30 MW from the water reservoir of four power plants, 310 MW from Tilaiya and Panchet dam, and another eight MW capacity. Apart from this, a big project of pump storage is also going to come. Pumped storage plant of one thousand and 1500 MW capacity will come up in Maithon and Lalpania. The DPR of the pumped storage plant in Lugu Pahar will be prepared by May 2024. The chairman said that a 1500 MW capacity pumped storage plant is proposed at Lugu Pahar in Lalpania. Initially, some villagers were opposing setting up the plant here. But now we are getting positive cooperation from the villagers. We have explained to the villagers about the benefits of setting up the plant. Along with taking it to Purulia, showed the pumped storage plant installed there. Currently, the survey work is going on at a very fast pace. Its DPR will be prepared by May 2024. After that it will be tender. Sufficient coal stock in the plants Said that in view of the monsoon, all the power plants of DVC have sufficient coal stock. There is only a little less in Mejia, which is being rectified. Chandrapura Thermal Power Station has coal stock of 28 days. Presently DVC is procuring coal through Rail, Road, RCR mode. Apart from this, some coal is also being imported. Five lakh tonnes of coal will be imported this year, so that there is no shortage of coal in the power plants during the rainy season.

The DVC chairman said that DVC’s relationship with the Jharkhand government is going well. There is also a lot of support from the government. The biggest achievement in the history of DVC is that the old dues are getting regular. Late Payment Surcharge was a revolutionary step of the Power Minister, because of that step Jharkhand government is now paying the installment every month and the electricity bill is also being paid every month. According to the requirement, electricity is being given from DVC and money is also being received on time. Got a lot of cooperation from the state government in opening Tubaid Mines. Had the cooperation of the state government not been available, they would not have been able to open these mines. This mine was commissioned in record time. One village will be made ideal in the radius of each plant. The chairman said that DVC is also serious about the welfare of contract, supply and casual laborers working here. Special attention is being paid to the health of the workers. Health checkup scheme is being run. The benefit of Pradhan Mantri Bima Yojana is being given. The company is paying its premium. Under CSR, DVC will work to make one village in the radius of each of its power plants a model village. Especially a village where the number of tribals, SCs and people living below the poverty line is high.