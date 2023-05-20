82 crores will be spent on Bareilly’s Subhash Nagar overbridge, officers churned with public representatives, know details

Bareilly. The exercise to build an over bridge over the Subhash Nagar railway culvert of the city has started. 82 crores will be spent on the construction of this over bridge. Regarding this, public representatives and officers inspected the railway bridge. Along with this, the engineering team was instructed to make a DPR. Thousands of people pass through Bareilly’s Subhash Nagar railway bridge every day. A large population of the city lives in Subhash Nagar, but those passing through the railway bridge have to face a lot of difficulties.

Water fills up to 4 feet in the rain

Here the water gets filled up to 3 to 4 feet during the rains. Due to which people have to face accidents. The residents of this place have been demanding for a long time to build an overbridge on the railway culvert. On Saturday, former Union Minister and MP Santosh Gangwar, Cantt MLA Sanjeev Aggarwal, along with Commissioner Saumya Aggarwal reached Subhash Nagar Pulia. He talked to Bhupesh Kumar, Chief Engineer of the Municipal Corporation. He told that the report has been prepared. Along with this, NOC and approval will have to be taken from the railways to make the overbridge. Where will the railway overbridge start and where will it land, the commissioner along with the public representatives. Discussed about this too.

Election issue every time

The commissioner asked to prepare the project report of the overbridge soon. The construction work is expected to start soon. This will provide great relief to the population of lakhs. The demand for construction of an overbridge on the Subhash Nagar railway culvert of the city is being made for a long time. Due to which the people passing through here make an election issue from Lok Sabha, Vidhansabha to civic body elections. However, work has now started on this issue.

Report- Muhammad Sajid, Bareilly