826 posts will be restored in Panchayat and Agriculture Department in Bihar, approval from cabinet

In the cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Tuesday in Bihar, approval was given for the creation of 675 posts in the regional offices of the Panchayati Raj Department. Dr. S. Siddharth, Additional Chief Secretary, Cabinet Department, said that a total of 25 agendas have been agreed upon in the cabinet meeting.

826 posts will be restored in Panchayat and Agriculture Department

The Additional Chief Secretary of the Cabinet Department said that after the formation of the Clerical Cadre Rules 2018 in the regional offices of the Panchayati Raj Department, the cabinet approved the creation of 675 posts in addition to the previously created posts of clerical cadre in the regional offices. . This includes the posts of 593 lower class clerks, 42 upper class clerks, 31 head clerks and nine office superintendents. Similarly, approval has also been given for the creation of 151 new posts under the Directorate of Soil Conservation, Patna. Thus, on Tuesday, the cabinet has approved the restoration of a total of 826 posts.

Cradle house will be built in all offices

Dr. S. Siddharth said that in view of the inconvenience of working women to keep their children of five years or less at the workplace, a crèche will be operated in their workplace premises. With this, working women will be able to fulfill their duties while discharging the responsibilities related to the motherly needs of their children. Under the Mukhyamantri Nari Shakti Yojana, the pre-fixed rate on the operation of the crèche has also been increased. Now the crèche will be established and operated at the rate of eight lakh 52 thousand.

Nine mineral blocks will be auctioned in Bihar, transaction advisor and auction platform selected

Inter-departmental transfer approved

The Additional Chief Secretary of the Cabinet Department said that the cabinet has approved schemes worth 72.32 crores for the infrastructure construction work of Agricultural Biotechnology College, Sabour. In the current financial year 2023-24, approval was given to withdraw and spend five crores. Assistant engineers will now be able to give technical approval for schemes worth 25 lakhs instead of one lakh, while executives will now give technical approval for schemes up to 50 lakhs instead of 3.5 lakhs.

(youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3AztJJgzbzA) t)bihar news hindi