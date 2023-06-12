853 mutation applications pending in Deoghar zone, 371 stuck in CO’s login

Deoghar A special camp was organized in the Zonal Office on Sunday for the execution of land related applications, but the mutation applications were not executed. According to the website of the Revenue Department, 853 applications for mutation are pending in the Deoghar circle office till June 11. These applications have not been examined and heard. These applications are to be sent to the CO’s login after checking by the light staff and CI. However, till now the process of investigation has not been completed by Halka Karmachari and CI. Apart from this, 371 applications for mutation are stuck in the CO’s login. Not mutated by CO in 30 days.

Mohanpur zone ahead in mutation execution

Many people have applied online for mutation to the zonal office, but they are being turned back again and again on one pretext or the other. 371 applicants have also given hardcopies to the concerned Halka employee. There are many people among them who had submitted applications four to six months back. However, Mohanpur zone is ahead in execution of mutation applications. Only 210 applications for mutation are pending in Mohanpur Zonal Office, which will be sent to the login of Mohanpur CO after being scrutinized by Halka Karmachari and CI.

What is Deoghar CO called

Deoghar CO Motilal Hembram said that most of the pending 853 applications for mutation are new. Verification of 371 applications found online in my login has to be done with hardcopy. Hardcopy has not been submitted by many. Because of this the applications are pending in the login. Those whose applications are found correct, will be executed. Will be rejected if found error. There has been a slight delay due to the preparation of the special camp. The number of pending applications has increased. The process of execution of pending 371 applications will be started within two days.

