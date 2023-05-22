9 crorepati ministers of Karnataka, criminal cases against all, big disclosure in ADR report

Siddaramaiah And the Congress government has been formed in Karnataka under the leadership of DK Shivakumar. The first session of the 16th Legislative Assembly of the state began on Monday with the swearing in of all the newly elected MLAs. At present there are 10 ministers including the Chief Minister in the new cabinet. Now a report has come about Siddaramaiah’s team, according to which all are millionaires. According to the report of non-profit Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR), criminal cases are also registered against 9 ministers.

Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar is the richest

Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar is the richest minister in the Karnataka government. His total assets are Rs 1413.80 crore. DK Shivakumar has a liability of more than 265.06 crores. According to the ADR report, among the ministers currently in Siddaramaiah’s team, Priyank Kharge from Chittapur has the least assets. In the affidavit declared by Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge’s son Priyank, he has declared himself as the owner of Rs 16.83 crore.

Karnataka cabinet ministers and their assets

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah – Net worth Rs 51 crore

Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar – Net worth Rs 1413.80 crore

G Parameshwara – net worth Rs 21 crore

K H Muniyappa – net worth Rs 59 crore

MB Patil – net worth Rs 141 crore

Satish Jarkiholi – Net worth Rs 175 crore

Priyank Kharge – Net worth Rs 16 crore

Ramalinga Reddy – net worth Rs 110 crore

BZ Zameer Ahmed Khan – Net worth Rs 72 crore

Karnataka cabinet ministers and their education

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah – Graduate Professional

Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar – Post Graduate

G Parameshwara – PhD

K H Muniyappa – Graduate Professional

MB Patil – Graduate Professional

Satish Jarkiholi – 12th Pass

Priyank Kharge – 10th pass

Ramalinga Reddy – Graduate

B Z Zameer Ahmed Khan – 8th Pass

Congress formed the government in Karnataka by bringing 135 seats

Significantly, under the Karnataka assembly elections, the voting was completed on May 10 and the counting of votes has been done on May 13. The Congress won 135 out of 224 seats, while the Bharatiya Janata Party had to settle for 66 seats and the Janata Dal (Secular) only 19 seats.