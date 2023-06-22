9 killed, 2 injured as Bolero falls into 600-metre deep gorge in Uttarakhand’s Pithoragarh

Pithoragarh : In Pithoragarh, Uttarakhand, about nine people were killed when a Bolero fell into a 600 meter deep gorge, while two people were seriously injured. Police said that there were about 11 people in the Bolero, out of which about nine people have died, while two others are badly injured and their condition remains critical. He told that this incident took place in Hokra of Manusyari block of Pithoragarh. The people who died in this incident were going to visit Kokila Devi temple from Sama village in Bageshwar district of Uttarakhand.

People were going to visit Kokila Devi

According to a report by news agency ANI, a Bolero fell into a gorge about 600 meters deep near Hokra village of Munsiyari block in Pithoragarh district of Uttarakhand on Thursday, killing at least nine people and injuring two seriously. are going. Kumaon Inspector General (IG) Nilesh Anand Bharne said that there were about 11 people in the Bolero, out of which about nine people have died, while two others are badly injured and their condition remains critical. The people who died in this incident were going to visit Kokila Devi temple from Sama village in Bageshwar district of Uttarakhand.

The deceased were residents of Sama village in Bageshwar district.

Kumaon Inspector General (IG) Nilesh Anand Bharne said that the people going to visit the Kokila Devi temple were residents of Bageshwar. He told that the police and administration team has reached the spot. Police officials told that police and SDRF teams are on the spot. IG Nilesh Anand Bharne said that prima facie information about the death of three people was received. Only after the police team reaches the spot, the exact figures of those who died will be known.

Naini Saini Airport is ready for flight services in Pithoragarh, Uttarakhand, just 50 km from China border

CM Dhami expressed condolences

Meanwhile, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has condoled the death of the people. He said that a vehicle coming from Sama village of Bageshwar towards Pithoragarh Nachni met with a very sad news of many casualties due to an accident. Rescue teams have been dispatched to the spot for relief and rescue work. I pray to God to give peace to the departed souls.