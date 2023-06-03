9 people from Bihar died in Odisha train accident, team of officers will go to help the injured

On the instructions of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, a team of Bihar officials is being sent to provide necessary help to the passengers of Bihar who were killed in the Balasore train accident. This team will coordinate with Odisha Government, Railways including Balasore District Administration. The Disaster Management Department has issued helpline numbers 0612-2294204-205 and 7070290170.

four-member team formed

On the instructions of the Chief Minister, a four-member team of senior officials has been constituted on Saturday. In this, Indian Administrative Service officer and Director of Labor Resources Department Shyam Bihari Meena, Railway SP of Muzaffarpur Dr. Kumar Ashish, Special Task Officer of Disaster Management Department Avinash Kumar and SDRF Deputy Commandant Shahryar are included. Sanjay Kumar Agarwal, Secretary, Disaster Management Department, is monitoring it.

bus passengers

The Bihar government has started the process of bringing back the passengers of Bihar who survived the accident. In the first batch, 40 passengers from the state are being brought to Bihar by bus. There are 24 passengers from Araria, two each from Kishanganj and Sitamarhi, nine from Darbhanga and three from Samastipur.

Nitish expressed grief over the train accident

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has expressed deep grief over the death of more than 200 people in the Balasore train accident. He has expressed deep condolences to the families of those who died in the accident. The Chief Minister is heartbroken by this sad incident. He has prayed to God to grant patience to the bereaved family members of the deceased in this hour of grief.

Bihar: Even milk teeth did not break and father’s shadow raised from head, Motihari’s youth died in Odisha train accident

9 people of Bihar died

Nine people of Bihar lost their lives in the train accident in Balasore. At the same time, dozens are injured and some people are also reported missing. Four people from North Bihar have died in this accident. All of them used to work as painters in Chennai. Along with this, three laborers of Bhawanipur village of East Champaran are injured. There is also information that two people of Jamui were killed in the accident. Two people from Nawada are also included in the dead, while there are reports of injuries to six people here. Two people of Sheikhpura district are also said to be missing.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Bihar_se_hai™ (@bihar_se_hai)

https://platform.instagram.com/en_US/embeds.js