9 years of Modi government: BJP’s big public relations campaign in Jharkhand, know the program for the whole 1 month

Ranchi, Rajlakshmi. On completion of 9 years of Modi government, BJP is running a great public relations campaign in Jharkhand. BJP state president Deepak Prakash said that the program has been prepared for 14 Lok Sabha constituencies, 81 assembly constituencies and 29464 booths by dividing the public relations campaign into 4 clusters in Jharkhand. This program will run for one whole month.

Achievements of 9 years will be counted from house to house

Organization General Secretary Pradeep Verma said that nine years of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s work have been completed. Regarding this unmatched 9 years, BJP will organize a program up to the booth level, in which work will be done to count the achievements of these 9 years by going door to door.

There will be a huge public meeting on June 10 and 11

General Secretary Pradeep Verma told that in the first phase, BJP will organize Vikas Teerth in every assembly constituency on June 2 and 3, in which the issue of development will be discussed. Social media meet will be organized on 4th June. On June 5, talks will be held with the beneficiaries who have benefited from the Central Government schemes at all places. A huge public meeting will be organized on 10 and 11 June. Central leaders will also be present in this program. After this, there will be different programs till June 30.

Full 1 month program under BJP’s public relations campaign, at a glance

From June 1 to 22, there will be programs to contact specific families and individuals in each assembly constituency.

On June 2 and 3, Vikas Teerth program is organized at Vidhansabha level, in which MPs, MLAs and teams appointed at Lok Sabha level will visit the sites and major development works developed by the BJP government.

There will be social media influencers meet at Vidhansabha level on 4th June, beneficiary conference at Vidhansabha level on 5th and 6th June, food and discussion programs with senior party workers on 7th and 8th June.

On June 10 and 11, a huge public meeting will be organized in each Lok Sabha constituency of the state.

From June 12 to June 15, a joint conference program of all 7 fronts is organized by the party in all assembly constituencies. There will also be a press conference in all Lok Sabha constituencies on June 15.

On 16th, 17th and 18th June there will be businessmen conference at Lok Sabha level and on 19th and 20th June there will be beneficiary conference at Vidhansabha level.

Door-to-door contact campaign will be conducted at booth level from 20 to 30 June and support will be received on missed call numbers.

21 June Maha Sampark Abhiyan is dedicated to Yoga Day at Mandal level.

Prime Minister will address workers and public at booth level through digital rally on 23rd June, the martyrdom day of Dr. Syama Prasad Mukherjee.

On June 25, along with listening to the 102nd episode of Mann Ki Baat, an enlightened public conference will be organized in all the assembly constituencies.

On June 30, on the martyrdom day of Jharkhand’s immortal revolutionary Sido Kanho, the work done by the BJP government for the development of Scheduled Tribes will be discussed.

BJP is celebrating 9 years of Modi government as a festival

At the same time, State President Deepak Prakash says that the country’s Modi government has completed its tenure of 9 years. BJP is celebrating it as a festival. During this, a month-long program has also been organized in Jharkhand. In this episode, State President Deepak Prakash told about the achievements of his government in a press conference.

Modi government is the government of the poor and the oppressed – Deepak Prakash

Deepak Prakash said that 9 years of Narendra Modi’s government have been completed. This government is the government of the poor suffering exploited people. PM Narendra Modi has worked on how to strengthen the country since coming to power, people who live abroad proudly say that my attachment is to the country where the Prime Minister is Narendra Modi.

Targeting the Congress fiercely

Along with this, Deepak Prakash also fiercely targeted the Congress. He said that there was a time when there was a Congress government in the country. This government was a government involved in corruption. The government was paralyzed in the name of development. Democracy was murdered in this government.

Big powerful countries are standing with India

The BJP state president said that today big powerful countries are standing with India, when the Congress government was in power. The representative of any country used to avoid meeting the Prime Minister of this country, but now the time has changed. The people of the country uprooted those corrupt people and gave a powerful Prime Minister to the country, due to which the country is standing on heights.