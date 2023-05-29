9 years of Modi government: CM Yogi Adityanath said – increased respect in the world, for the first time getting a tit-for-tat answer

Lucknow: CM on the occasion of completion of nine years of the Narendra Modi government at the Center Yogi Adityanath Mentioned the achievements in Lucknow. He said that due to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the life of the general public has improved in the country. Rapid development has been done in the field of infrastructure. At the same time, India’s respect has increased at the international level. Today no one can look at India with crooked eyes.

CM Yogi Adityanath said that within the last nine years, we all have worked to realize the changed circumstances. Today India’s respect has increased at the global level. Recently, during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s foreign visit, the Prime Minister of Papua New Guinea greeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi by touching his feet. Similarly, everyone heard what the PM of Australia said about his personality. The President of America expressed his desire to take the autograph of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

CM Yogi Adityanath said that the respect of not only Prime Minister Narendra Modi but also of India’s 140 crore population has increased at the global level. Every Indian feels proud on this. The Chief Minister said that it is not hidden from anyone that before 2014, whenever an Indian used to visit any other country in the world, he had to go through all kinds of questions and apprehensions. Today he has recovered from it.

The Chief Minister said that the attraction towards India has increased in the world. New curiosity about the people of India has started inside the world. Due to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India’s heritage has got respect on the global stage. Today around 190 countries of the world pay respect to India’s heritage by joining yoga.

The Chief Minister said that India’s internal and external security has been strengthened. Today no one dares to look at India with crooked eyes. India’s effort is to take all the neighbors and countries along with it. Atal ji had also said that we can do everything. But, neighbors cannot change.

The Chief Minister said that India has always been keeping a positive attitude towards its neighbors. But, still some people are not able to break free from their habits. It is happening for the first time that India is giving a tit-for-tat answer. India’s borders are safe and have become stronger than before. The internal security situation in the country has improved.

He said that almost success has been achieved in controlling extremism, separatism and terrorism completely in all the states and regions affected by Naxal and Maoist violence, be it Jammu and Kashmir, North Eastern states or within the country. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has worked to create a sense of security and a sense of trust in the minds of the people.

The work being done for those, railways, waterways, public transport is unprecedented. He said that today UP is number one in waterways. 22 new AIIMS were constructed in the country. 48 crore Jan Dhan accounts have been opened in the country. In independent India, 48 crore people did not have bank accounts. Today they are getting direct benefit through DBT. It has got the maximum benefit during the Corona period.

CM Yogi said that in one click 1.75 crore people of Uttar Pradesh got the benefit of Ujjwala Yojana. In nine years, 54 lakh people got houses in rural and urban areas. 2.61 crore toilets were built in Uttar Pradesh. It has also been found to control deaths due to encephalitis.

(youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=–6FpWEyLiY) of Modi Government