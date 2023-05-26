9 years of Modi government: From demonetisation to Make in India, know nine big decisions of Modi government in 9 years

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his government have completed 9 years today. On 29 May 2014, PM Modi took over the reins of the country. Since then, PM Modi has remained the Prime Minister continuously. PM Modi has completed 4 years of his second term as well. On the basis of his strong personality and charismatic leadership, PM Modi has become one of the most powerful leaders not only of India but also of the world. The popularity of PM Modi is increasing continuously in the country and the world. In his 9-year tenure, PM Modi and his government have done many such works which are commendable.

Gift of new parliament to the country: During his reign, PM Modi is going to gift the new Parliament House to the country. The Prime Minister has started the Central Vista in Delhi. under which it was built. On the 28th of this month, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla are going to dedicate the new Parliament House to the nation. The new Parliament House is grand as well as equipped with many facilities.

Big decision of demonetisation: During his 9-year rule, PM Modi took a big decision like demonetisation in the year 2016. This is one of the few big decisions of the government. This decision created a stir in the whole country. On November 8, 2016, PM Modi while addressing the country announced the decision of demonetisation. Also, 500 and 1000 notes were put out of circulation. In its place, 200 and 2000 new notes were introduced. The Modi government hit black money through demonetisation.

Triple Talaq brought into legal purview: The Modi government passed the Triple Talaq Bill in July 2019 and brought triple talaq under the legal ambit. After this decision of the government, giving triple talaq has come under the category of crime in the Muslim society.

Start of Make in India: Prime Minister Narendra Modi started the Make in India program in September 2014. Its purpose is to promote manufacturing in the country and create new employment opportunities. Make in India is a kind of indigenous campaign, in which all the sectors of the economy have been included. The country has achieved many achievements under Make in India.