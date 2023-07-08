90 percent posts of pharmacists are vacant in Social Welfare Department, work is being done on the basis of only 14 employees

Lucknow: A conference will be organized soon to solve the problems of the pharmacists of the Social Welfare Department. This decision was taken in the presence of AR Kaushal, President of the Social Welfare Pharmacists Association held on Saturday at Bhagidari Bhawan. Pharmacists Federation President Sunil Yadav and General Secretary Ashok Kumar were present as guests in the meeting.

No service manual of social welfare pharmacists: AR Kaushal

AR Kaushal, president of the Social Welfare Pharmacists Association, said that the service manual of the cadre has not been prepared yet. There is no seniority list of working pharmacists, only 14 pharmacists are working. A total of 104 posts of pharmacists have been created in the Social Welfare Department. In which more than 90% posts are lying vacant. Recruitments are not happening for years. There are no promotion posts in the department. Due to which pharmacists are getting retired from their original posts. No service manual has been prepared.

Only 14 pharmacists are deployed

He said that under the Social Welfare Department, there are dispensaries for treatment in various residential schools. In which 24 hours treatment facility is available. The matter of great distress is that most of the dispensaries are running without pharmacists. Additional posts are not being created in the 24-hour hospital. Due to the important responsibility of the health of the children, the Pharmacists Association will give information about the problems to the Director, Principal Secretary and Minister of the Social Welfare Department.

Pharmacists Federation will cooperate: Sunil Yadav

AR Kaushal told that there should be a conference of the Sangh next month. In which the next strategies will be decided. President of the Pharmacists Federation, Sunil Yadav said that all possible cooperation will be given to the Social Welfare Pharmacists Association. General Secretary SP Patel, Abu Salim, Rakesh Kumar, Pramod Patel, Kapil Yadav of Youth Pharmacist Federation also addressed the meeting.

