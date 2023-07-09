900 students of bit sindri got jobs these 50 companies offered see details here unk

Dhanbad BIT Sindri: BIT Sindri, the only government engineering institute of the state, has created a new record of campus placement during the academic year 2022-23. During this academic year, 50 companies from India and abroad have offered more than 900 jobs to the students of the institute. These companies include multi national companies like Samsung, D Shaw, Tata Steel, Capgemini, L&T, JSW, Vedanta. An annual package of eight lakh rupees per year has been offered by these companies this year. While the highest package of this year has been Rs 50 lakh per annum. This year 100% placements have been done for the students of the institute. More than 200 students have been offered more than one job.