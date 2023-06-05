9000 km length of rural roads will be constructed in Bihar by January 31, instructions given to engineers

About nine thousand km of rural roads will be constructed in Bihar by January 31, 2024. In this, a target has been set to complete the construction of roads in a length of about four thousand km by June 30. Their construction work is going on now. At the same time, the process is going on to start the construction of roads in another five thousand km length. They have been instructed to complete maximum work before the monsoon. The purpose of construction of these roads is to provide road connectivity to maximum habitations and tolls of the state.

The length of dilapidated road marked about 17 thousand km

According to sources, the Rural Works Department has instructed all its engineers to construct roads in this nine thousand km length in a better way within the time limit. Along with this, the department has told all the engineers that about eight to ten years old and dilapidated road length of about 17 thousand km has been marked. Instructions have been given to start the work on the construction process of these roads soon.

Instructions to construct roads in 126 km length of PMGSY by June 30

The Rural Works Department has asked all its engineers to complete the construction of 126 km long roads under PMGSY in the state by June 30. About 63 small bridges are also to be constructed under this scheme.

There will be better traffic facility

The purpose of building the road is to develop better traffic facilities in the rural areas. This will help the villagers in livelihood and business including agriculture. Recently, a meeting of departmental officers and engineers was held to improve these roads. In that meeting it was decided to improve the roads.

Villagers will get convenience

In the rural areas of the state, better roads are required for farming and ready grain to reach the mandi or market. In such a situation, due to the increase in the width of the rural roads and their maintenance, the people of the rural areas will be able to get better traffic facilities. And also the farmers will be able to take their crops to the market easily.