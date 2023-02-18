94 illegal migrants who arrived from Russia were detained in a farmstead near Minsk

February 18, 2023, 14:41 – BLiTZ – News

Employees of the Belarusian police detained 94 illegal migrants in one of the farmsteads of the city of Mikhanovichi near Minsk, who arrived in Belarus through Russia. This was reported by the press service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Republic of Belarus.

“Employees of the Citizenship and Migration Department of the Minsk District Department of Internal Affairs, with the support of the OMON, have identified a group of illegal migrants in the agricultural estate in the agricultural town of Mikhanovichi. 94 people were detained,” the report says.

According to reports, among the detainees were citizens of countries such as Syria, Egypt, Pakistan, Algeria, Morocco, Iraq, Afghanistan and Yemen. It is assumed that migrants arrived in the country through Russia, using land transport, and then intended to go to the countries of Western Europe. During the arrest, it turned out that they did not have Belarusian visas.

54 detainees were brought to administrative responsibility, they were left with the right to voluntarily leave the country. Seven more were detained in order to establish their identity, due to the lack of documents. Four migrants face a criminal case, as they violated the previously established ban on their entry into the territory of Belarus. Two detainees were handed over to the departments of the capital region, in order to clarify the circumstances of their evasion from voluntary departure. And 27 illegal migrants were forcibly expelled from the country.

Earlier it was reported that in the vicinity of the capital of Bulgaria, law enforcement agencies found a truck in which there were 52 illegal migrants from Afghanistan. Moreover, 18 of them were dead. Read the BLiTZ article for details.