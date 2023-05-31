967 clerks will be appointed in Bihar hospitals, proposal to issue advertisement sent to BSSC

There will be recruitment on 967 posts of clerks in all government hospitals of Bihar. The Health Department has sent a proposal to Bihar Staff Selection Commission to issue advertisement for the appointment of 967 clerks in government hospitals through general administration. Soon the department will get the appointment of clerks and their recommendation by the commission. The government is going to create a state cadre of clerks working in all government hospitals of the state. With the formation of state cadre, the babus frozen in one place for years will be transferred to other districts. Its preparation has been done by the Health Department.

rules being prepared

The health department is preparing new rules regarding this. After the rule comes into effect, now from appointment till retirement, they will not be able to work at the same place. Along with this, the department will take away the work of appointment of clerks in the hospitals from the hands of civil surgeons and superintendents of medical college hospitals. Appointment from Primary Health Center to Medical College Hospitals will be done through Bihar Staff Selection Commission.

Clerks will have state cadre

Official sources of the Health Department said that a new set of rules is being prepared for the clerks posted in Primary Health Centers, Community Health Centers, Referral Hospitals, Sub-Divisional Hospitals, District Hospitals and Medical College Hospitals. Soon its approval will be obtained from the cabinet. In this, a state cadre of all types of clerical cadre will be prepared. After the state cadre is ready, it will be possible to transfer clerks from one district to another.

Transfer is now rare

Till now the transfer of clerks appointed in Medical College Hospitals used to be negligible. Similarly, it was possible to transfer the clerks appointed by the civil surgeons to some place in the district itself. The clerks posted in the same office for a long time used to become so influential that the system itself started getting affected. Now with the preparation of state cadre, transfer of hospital clerks from one district to another will be possible.

