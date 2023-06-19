967 lower class clerks will be reinstated in Bihar’s hospitals, vacancy reached to the commission

Patna. Clerks will soon be available to government hospitals which are facing shortage of clerks. The process of appointment of 967 lower class clerks has been started by the Health Department. The department has sent requisition for the appointment of 967 lower class clerks to Bihar State Staff Selection Commission through general administration. For the first time in Bihar, such a large number of hospital clerks are being appointed. After the appointment on these posts, clerks will be available on 85 percent posts in hospitals and departments.

category wise vacancies

If sources are to be believed, among the 967 clerks to be appointed, 308 posts of general category, 219 posts of Scheduled Castes, 12 posts of Scheduled Tribes, 200 posts of Extremely Backward Classes, 27 posts of Backward Classes, women of Backward Classes 104 posts and 97 posts for candidates belonging to economically weaker sections are included.

Appointment will be done through Bihar Staff Selection Commission

Along with this, the government is going to create a state cadre of clerks working in all government hospitals of the state. With the formation of state cadre, the babus frozen in one place for years will be transferred to other districts. Its preparation has been done by the Health Department. The department is also preparing a new rule regarding this. After the rule comes into effect, now from appointment till retirement, they will not be able to work at the same place. Along with this, the department will take away the work of appointment of clerks in the hospitals from the hands of civil surgeons and superintendents of medical college hospitals. Appointment from Primary Health Center to Medical College Hospitals will be done through Bihar Staff Selection Commission.

manual in preparation

Sources in the health department said that new rules are being prepared for the clerks posted in primary health centers, community health centers, referral hospitals, sub-divisional hospitals, district hospitals and medical college hospitals. In this, a state cadre of all types of clerical cadre will be prepared. After the state cadre is ready, it will be possible to transfer clerks from one district to another.

