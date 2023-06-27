98% mutation applications pending in Angada zone, people made serious allegations against the office

Everyday people reach the Angada Zonal Office with great hope for their work, but return disappointed in the evening. In the current financial year 2023-24, 98 percent of applications for rejection are pending. In the last three months, 237 applications for rejections have been received in the Zonal Office. Of these, only five have been executed, while 111 applications are pending. At the same time, the number of applications pending with objection is 121.

In the financial year 2022-23 also, 398 applications for rejection and rejection were processed here. Whereas, 999 applications were rejected. A total of 1533 applications for admission-rejection were received during this period. Of these, 40 applications are still pending. At the same time, the number of applications pending with objection is 96. People coming to the circle office with their work have alleged that the office is engulfed in the web of brokerage culture.

Here the work of admission-dismissal, land demarcation, CNT permission report, online entry and improvement is done at a slow pace. However, income, caste and residential certificates are made on time. Even after applying online for admission-dismissal, applicants are made to run unnecessarily. Villagers say that at least more than 50,000 plots of online entry have been left out in the entire region. Online plot entry is the most difficult task.

Applied three times for online, Khatiani land entry not done:



Ashok Sahu of Jonha told that he had applied thrice for online entry of his Khatiani land, but the entry was not done. Officials say that in most of the original Register-2, only account number and rakba are mentioned, there is no mention of Khesra, due to which there is a technical problem in online entry of land. Villagers say that online entry is not done on various pretexts. Although the purchase and sale (registry) of the land is done on the basis of the original register-2, but online entry is necessary for admission-dismissal. Many reasons are given for not making online entry.