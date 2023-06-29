A 16-year-old youth died due to a fall in Munger, had gone out to graze cattle

Bhagalpur. Under Afzal Nagar Panchayat of Tarapur sub-division of Munger, a 16-year-old youth who went to graze cattle in Daulataganj Bahiyar died due to falling. Later in the afternoon, the clouds rained heavily with thunder. People around ran on the information of the accident, but the young man had died. The dead body has been sent for post-mortem. Paperwork is being done to give compensation to the family members.

Compensation will be given after the post mortem report

In relation to the incident, it is told that the death of Manikant Kumar, son of Shravan Yadav of Daulataganj, Afzalnagar Panchayat of Tarapur block, in Thanka was informed by PACS President Raviranjan Kumar to the CO and Police Station President. As soon as the information about the incident was received, Harpur police station chief Haroon Mushtaq completed the paperwork and sent the dead body to Munger for postmortem. After the post mortem report comes, the compensation amount will be given to the relatives.

Father works as a laborer in Secunderabad

Manikant’s father lives in Secunderabad and works as a laborer. Manikant was the middle brother among three brothers and two sisters. RJD leader Mantu Yadav, former chief Jai Prakash Yadav, social worker Diwakar Singh reached Manikant’s house and consoled the family members. On the other hand, Circle Officer Vandana Kumari told that after the completion of the paperwork after the post-mortem report, Manikant’s family will be given four lakh rupees by the disaster department. After this incident, brothers and sisters along with mother are in bad condition by crying.