A blogger from Buryatia opened a fundraiser for earthquake victims in Turkey

A blogger from Ulan-Ude, Darima Bandeeva, opened a fundraiser to help victims of the earthquake in Turkey. In her blog, she urged not to be indifferent to the tragedy, which she told Izvestia on February 12.

Bandeeva and her husband spent several months wintering in the tourist city of Alanya and felt the tremors on the night of February 5-6, when the earthquake occurred. As soon as the scale of the incident became known, the girl decided to help the victims on her own by organizing a fundraiser on her blog.

“Because I have a blog – no less than 10 thousand people – and among these people, most likely, there are compassionate people who also want to help in this trouble,” the blogger said.

Subscribers began to help with money and Bandeeva was able to buy the necessary things for the victims for 37 thousand rubles and took them to the local department of the Ministry of Emergency Situations. The next day, she was able to collect another 190 thousand rubles.

“We came up and asked what we needed. They said everything is needed. We bought food and a little bit of clothes for the children and took them away, ”said Bandeeva.

After some time, the victims were brought to Alanya and placed in hotels. According to the girl, people who have lost everything need not only basic necessities, but even basic amenities. Bandeeva said that many hotels were closed for the winter, so there is no heating and hot water, people do not even have the opportunity to take a shower. She described the heavy atmosphere in temporary accommodation where people have to hang on.

Earthquakes of magnitude 7.7 and 7.6 occurred on February 6 in the province of Kahramanmaras in southeastern Turkey near the border with Syria. At the same time, according to the latest data, as a result of the elements in Turkey, 24,617 people died, more than 80 thousand were injured.

UN Under-Secretary General for Humanitarian Affairs Martin Griffiths admitted that the death toll from the earthquakes in Turkey and Syria would exceed 40,000.

According to Orhan Tatar, director general of the risk reduction department of Turkey’s emergency management, the earthquake had the effect of detonating 500 atomic bombs.

In addition, the chief coordinator of one of the largest Turkish humanitarian organizations IHH in the province of Hatay, Bilal Kaya, said that the damage from the earthquake could significantly exceed $4 billion.

Turkey has declared national mourning until February 12.

