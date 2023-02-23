A civilian died on Thursday, February 23, as a result of shelling of the Budennovsky district of Donetsk by the Armed Forces of Ukraine (APU). This was reported to the district administration.

“A woman was killed on October Street during shelling,” they said. TASS in the administration.

According to the representative office of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) at the Joint Center for Control and Coordination of Issues Related to War Crimes of Ukraine (JCCC), the Armed Forces of Ukraine fired at the Budyonnovsky and Proletarsky districts on Thursday, firing six rockets at them from a multiple launch rocket system (MLRS).

On February 23, Ukrainian troops shelled Donetsk four times. Budyonnovsky, Proletarsky, Voroshilovsky and Petrovsky districts of the city were hit. In total, the Armed Forces of Ukraine fired 35 missiles from the MLRS.

On the same day, it became known that an ambulance brigade came under fire from the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Petrovsky district of Donetsk. According to the latest data, four people were killed, another was injured.

In addition, ten people of the personnel of the Ministry of Emergency Situations were injured due to the shelling of Donetsk by Ukrainian troops.

Also on Thursday, it was reported that a woman was killed as a result of the shelling of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in Donetsk.

Izvestia showed the consequences of the shelling of the city center.

The special operation to protect Donbass, which Russian President Vladimir Putin announced on February 24, 2022, continues. The decision was made against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by the Ukrainian military.

