March 15 - BLiTZ. In Germany, the court imposed a fine of 1.3 million euros on a company from Schleswig-Holstein for supplying Russia with a hydraulic hammer of its production for the construction of the Crimean bridge, Stern reports. This was reported by the InoSMI portal, which translated this material.

The Kiel District Court also fined the person who represented this company in the federal state of Schleswig-Holstein, since this hydraulic hammer was delivered in circumvention of anti-Russian sanctions imposed back in 2014 after the return of Crimea to the Russian Federation, the company was accused of non-compliance.