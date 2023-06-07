A contract worker working in BAU Ranchi raped a teenage laborer, the accused was thrashed

The case of rape of a teenage laborer working on the Nahep project of Forestry College of Birsa Agricultural University, Ranchi by a contract worker has come to light. The incident took place on June 5 at around 3 pm. After getting information about the case, daily wage workers and students of the faculty thrashed the rape accused Avneesh Pandey by tying him to a tree on Tuesday.

An FIR has not been registered by the victim in Kanke police station. The girl has been threatened so much that if she files a case, her job will be in danger. The girl’s mother is ill. She was going to Forestry College to work as a laborer at her mother’s place. Sources say that Avneesh Pandey was molesting the girl continuously for the last 10 days. The girl complained about this to the project coordinator.

But he didn’t take any action. Due to this his morale increased and he committed the rape. For not registering a case against the rapist and no action being taken, all the casual laborers and experts are being intimidated and threatened. After the incident, the security system has been tightened everywhere in Forestry College, Women’s and Men’s Hostel. In this regard, several attempts were made to contact the project coordinator MS Mallick on his mobile, but he did not pick up the phone.