A court in Rostov suspended the work of a food delivery company after mass poisonings

The work of the Good food delivery company in Rostov-on-Don was suspended for 90 days by the decision of the Sovetsky District Court after massive cases of poisoning. This was reported on February 17 by the press service of the courts of the Rostov region.

“The case of an administrative offense on bringing an individual entrepreneur Kukharev A.V. to administrative responsibility under Art. 6.6 of the RF Code of Administrative Offenses. <...> IP Kukharev A.V. was found guilty of committing an administrative offense, he was sentenced to an administrative suspension of public catering activities – a workshop for the production of Good food culinary products for a period of 90 days, ”the message says.

In addition, it is reported that during the inspection by the regional branch of Rospotrebnadzor, it was revealed that there were violations of sanitary and epidemiological requirements for catering for the population at the Good food enterprise.

Earlier, on February 15, the Investigative Committee (IC) reported that residents of Rostov-on-Don were massively poisoned with ready-made kits with “proper nutrition”. On the fact of the incident, the Soviet Interdistrict Investigation Department of the regional department of the department opened a criminal case. It is noted that the case was initiated on the grounds of Part 1 of Art. 238 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation.

In this regard, on February 16, the head of the Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation, Alexander Bastrykin, instructed to report to him on the progress of the criminal case, which was initiated on the fact of poisoning. It is noted that during the investigation, searches were carried out at the office of the company that produced the kits. Later, victims of poisoning with “proper nutrition” kits told Izvestia about what had happened.