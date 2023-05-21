A day before the assassination, Rajiv Gandhi had promised to come to Bareilly, held public meetings in Mandal Inter College and Amla.

Bareilly. The 79th birth anniversary of the country’s former PM Rajiv Gandhi is being celebrated today (May 21). Along with the Congressmen, every country lover is saddened by the departure of Rajiv Gandhi, the father of computer revolution. Late Rajiv Gandhi, the former Prime Minister who gave the right to vote to the youth of India at the age of 18, came to Bareilly on May 20, a day before the assassination. He had a meeting with the Congressmen. After this, for the campaign of 10th Lok Sabha, a public meeting was held in support of the Congress candidate at the city’s Bishop Mandal Inter College. After this held a public meeting in support of Congress candidate Rama Devi in ​​Bareilly’s Amla Lok Sabha. He had promised the people of Bareilly to come back soon. On May 21, Rajiv Gandhi was assassinated through a human before a public meeting in Sriperumbudur, Tamil Nadu.

Maroon color scarf was lying around the neck, wore white kurta

Former PM Rajiv Gandhi had come to Bareilly a day before the assassination wearing a white kurta pajama. Along with this, there was a maroon colored scarf around his neck. Tilak was applied on the forehead of Rajiv Gandhi. There was a huge crowd in his last public meetings in Bareilly and Amla. The pain of his departure is still felt by the people of Bareilly.

Came with mother Indira Gandhi many times

Former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi had also come to Bareilly several times along with his mother, former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. He had also changed over from Trishul Airbase in Bareilly many times.

Report- Muhammad Sajid Bareilly

