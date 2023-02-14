A doctor from the Centrospas unit spoke about work after the earthquake

The doctors who helped the victims of the earthquake in Turkey had to perform the function of psychologists. Tatyana Zhelezova, head of the outpatient department of the Centrospas detachment, spoke about this on February 14.

“Human grief is always difficult. Therefore, we tried to be not only doctors, but also psychologists, in the sense that we talked to them, calmed them down as much as we could. Of course, people have such grief, of course, it was difficult for everyone, and even more so for them, ”said Zhelezova.

According to her, in addition to physical injuries, many of the victims also had psychological ones. She said that people were taken out from under the rubble after a few hours or even days.

Doctors of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Russia were met at Zhukovsky airport with an orchestra.

Earthquakes of magnitude 7.7 and 7.6 occurred on February 6 in the province of Kahramanmarash in southeastern Turkey near the border with Syria.

On February 14, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced that the death toll from the earthquake was 35,418. Erdogan also noted that 105,505 people were injured as a result of the disaster. Given these data, the disaster was the most devastating in the history of Turkey.

Erdogan also said that the search and rescue operation after the earthquakes in Turkey will last until the last survivor is removed from the rubble. The country’s authorities intend to allocate 100,000 liras (about $5,300) to the families of the victims of the disaster for urgent needs. In addition, the construction of 30,000 residential buildings in the regions affected by earthquakes will begin in March.

On the same day, a man was rescued in the Turkish province of Hatay 203 hours after the devastating earthquake. Prior to that, in the province of Kahramanmarash, two more people were rescued from the rubble after 198 hours.

On the eve of TRT Haber reported that a 13-year-old teenager was pulled out of the rubble alive in the Turkish province of Hatay. It was found 182 hours after the earthquake. There is currently no threat to the teenager’s life.

Then it became known that rescuers from Russia, Belarus and Kyrgyzstan rescued a man from the rubble more than six days after the earthquake. The rescue operation lasted more than four hours.

In addition, rescuers pulled hundreds of animals from under the rubble. Veterinary hospitals have been opened in earthquake-hit regions. Animals are given first aid and sent to shelters

