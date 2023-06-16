A dozen people died due to heat stroke in Bihar. Somewhere the SAP jawan and somewhere the passer-by fell after gasping, the passenger also lost his life in the journey.

Severe heat wave is going on in Bihar. Twelve people lost their lives in the state due to heat stroke while more than two dozen people fell ill. In the last 24 hours, two SAP jawans died in Rothas and a dozen people died in Patna, Aurangabad, Bhojpur, Nalanda, Gaya and Jamui districts. The supervisor of Patna Municipal Corporation is also included in the dead. Warning has been issued in five districts.

Two SAP jawans died in Sasaram civil court premises

Two SAP personnel posted in Sasaram Civil Court premises died due to heat stroke. SAP jawan Gauri Prasad posted at gate number three was a resident of Nawada district while Yamuna Prasad Yadav was a resident of Arrah. Both of them lost their lives due to severe heat and heat stroke. On the other hand, 72-year-old gold trader Shriram Seth, a resident of Karghar in Rohtas district, died due to heatstroke on Wednesday.

businessman’s death

Jitendra Seth, the son of the deceased told that my father was going to his sister’s house in Badiha village of Jharkhand on Wednesday by BDM train. His health suddenly deteriorated in a moving train near Itadi station. People took him to the nearest hospital with the help of GRP police, where he died during treatment. He told that the doctors have told the cause of death to be heatstroke.

Dead bodies found on the way in Ara

Youth and old people were found lying dead on the way in Arrah. To see which a crowd of people gathered. The dead could not be identified. While traveling in the train, a woman and an elderly person got heat stroke and both died while going to the hospital.

Supervisor of Patna Municipal Corporation dies

On the other hand, Santosh Kumar, supervisor of Ward No. 28 (Sector A) of Patna Municipal Corporation, died due to heatstroke. He was doing cleaning work near Dak Bungalow Square and suddenly fell down after getting dizzy. He was admitted to Medanta Hospital but he died.

Condition of female passenger worsened in Ballia-Sealdah Express

The health of a female passenger in the train deteriorated in Jamui. A woman railway passenger who was traveling in downbound Ballia-Sealdah Express suddenly fell ill on Wednesday. The woman has been identified as Rekha Sharma, a resident of Ballia. The information about deteriorating health was given to the control. The control informed the local RPF about this. The RPF hurriedly took the said woman off the train and brought her to the referral hospital. Where seeing the condition of the woman, she was referred to Sadar Hospital for better treatment.

Doctor Dr. Sadab Ahmed told that the condition of the woman was critical due to high fever. That’s why he was referred. Parvati Devi, who was walking with the injured woman, told that both of us were going to Kacharapada in West Bengal by Ballia-Sealdah Express. Meanwhile, Rekha Sharma’s health deteriorated, so she got down from the train.

Published By: Thakur Shaktilochan