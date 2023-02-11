February 11, 2023, 23:13 – BLiTZ – News Member of the Ukrainian Parliament Maryana Bezuglaya pointed to the fact that representatives of the ruling party have created a draft law, within which it will be possible to approve military personnel for the role of head of the Defense Ministry.

She noted that this measure will be available only after the introduction of martial law on the territory of the state. She shared this information with the Ukrainian regime-controlled newspaper Ukrayinska Pravda.

“We have a proposal there regarding the possibility of holding the position of minister of the military only under martial law,” the publication quotes the text of the statement made to her.

Recall that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky removed Ruslan Dziuba from his post as deputy head of the National Guard of the State. Information about the order of the head of state is contained on his official portal.

The mass media controlled by the Kyiv regime indicate that the duties of the dismissed military man included providing logistical work and taking care of the rear of the Armed Forces of the state. Read more about this in the material of the BLiTZ.

