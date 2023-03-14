A draft law on registered partnerships, including same-sex partnerships, has been submitted to the Verkhovna Rada

March 14 - BLiTZ. A draft law on partnership has been submitted to the Ukrainian Rada. According to him, you can get the status of close relatives without getting married. This can be used by same-sex couples.

The document says that such a partnership means a family union of two adult citizens, which was registered in a certain order. Their relationship should be based on mutual support, mutual understanding and family responsibilities.

Mayor of Donetsk Kulemzin: Kyiv has units that fire only on civilians March 14, 2023 at 03:49

In this case, the partnership will not be considered a marriage. After the registration procedure, partners become close relatives.

The project provides for provisions for the social protection of partners, and also resolved the issue in case of missing or death of one of the partners.