A drunken man smashed the glass of the car doors in the Moscow metro with his fists

In the Moscow metro, a drunken man smashed the glass of the closed train doors with his fists. On Tuesday, February 21, reports MIA Media.

The incident occurred on the platform of the Tverskaya metro station on the Zamoskvoretskaya line. After the passengers entered the car, a drunken man approached the train. He tried to move the closed doors with his hands, and then began to beat them with his fists and broke the glass.

As the official representative of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation, Irina Volk, said, the brawler turned out to be a citizen of one of the countries of the near abroad. The policemen of the train escort regiment detained him at the scene and took him to the department for investigation.

The man was charged with vandalism.

Earlier, on February 18, at the exit from the lobby of the Kyiv metro station in the Moscow metro, a conflict broke out between two men. As a result, one of them stabbed the other several times in the neck and stomach and fled the scene. The victim was hospitalized. The attacker was detained in hot pursuit and taken to the police department. It turned out to be a 64-year-old native of the Komi Republic, who had previously been prosecuted for serious crimes.