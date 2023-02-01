A dubious Kerry Adler and his ‘Skypower’

Anyone searching on the internet to find, who is Kerry Adler and what is ‘Skypower’, they will know – Skypower Global is “one of the world’s largest and most successful utility-scale solar power producing companies”, and Kerry Adler is a “billionaire”.

In this age of technological advancement where thousands of newspapers are on the web, it is rather almost impossible for any website to catch mass-attention. If anyone by any chance finds a website launched by unknown people or individual without no information about the webmaster or owner of it, will feel shocked seeing some extremely confusing information about Kerry Adler. The obscure website says:

Kerry Adler is the Founder, President, and CEO of Skypower Global Group of Companies. He is also on the Board of Directors, along with other members from CIM Group, which is the majority owner of Skypower. Although Skypower is a Canadian company (and may also be a UAE company), CIM Group is Based out of Los Angeles, California. They invest billions of dollars of their client’s money, one of which is CalPERS (The California Public Employees’ Retirement System). CIM Group is helping Kerry hide assets by also not producing relevant documents of Skypower’s ownership interests / options agreements etc. However, this is not part of what Kerry wants you know so I will expand on this in another section. Anyway, Skypower builds solar parks all over the world and then sells the MW (electricity produced) to the Governments.

Kerry participates in climate change initiatives, and purports to the world that he is a kind, and successful individual. Kerry created Skypower Cares, a program that provides portable solar systems to communities with no electricity access. He has often talked about his passion for helping others, working towards the betterment of humanity. Kerry Adler is a great salesperson.

After reading the above stuff, I was wondering, is this website run by Kerry Adler or any of his employees or members of his family? Because, this website gives information which already is available all over the web.

Then I began surfing the net to know more about Kerry Adler.

The Atlantic Council gives a glamorous introduction of Kerry Adler on its website stating:

Kerry Adler serves as SkyPower’s global president and chief executive officer. Since its founding in 2003, he has helped to propel SkyPower to become one of the largest and most innovative global renewable energy companies. Focused solely on the development of large-scale solar energy generation projects, SkyPower has activities in over thirty-five countries and across four continents around the world. Kerry also founded the company WebHelp Worldwide in 1999, which today employs over 60,000 employees in forty-nine countries. Kerry has over thirty-five years of experience across various sectors, including renewable energy, artificial intelligence, advanced logistics, software design, BPO-CRM, as well as design of advanced systems and processes. He also advocates around the world for climate change and climate action and advises several heads of state and other sustainability leaders. Over the past decade, Kerry has taken a very active role in advocating for climate action and has won numerous awards for that work, including the United Nations Global Entrepreneur of The Year, UN Global Compact Inaugural Pioneer for Climate Action, UN SDG Champion (SkyPower Global), among others. Kerry also serves as a board member or strategic advisor to numerous organizations, including the UAE Business Council, Canada GCC Advisory Council, Canada Africa Business Council, Canada Arab Business Council, World Economic Forum, and the International Economic Forum of the Americas. He is also a founding member of United Nations CFO Taskforce, ConvrtX, Can Water, WiConnect and Eccopia.

Forbes Council also gives almost similar introduction of Kerry Adler on its website. But it contains few extra sentences, such as Prince Albert II of Monaco has recognized Kerry Adler as the “Most Sustainable CEO of 2019”.

Then we got the Khaleej Times, a leading English language newspaper in the United Arab Emirates, which published a report on November 20, 2021 giving a grand coverage to Kerry Adler. This article is written by Sandhya D’Mello, who mainly writes promotional contents for the newspaper. And most interestingly – Khaleej Times published a low-resolution “supplied photo” of Kerry Adler with this article – proving, this article is a sponsored post.

And this Kerry Adler has been using commercial PR websites in spreading self-propaganda, while is also succeeding in buying space in smaller newspapers – mostly in smaller nations. For example, on January 19, 2020, a Chilean news site published a news item titled ‘UAE company Skypower expressed interest in requirements to install high-tech solar parks in Paraguay’.

Hold your breath! Until now we were reading ‘Skypower’ as a Canadian company and now all on a sudden it becomes an “UAE company”? But, back on November 17, 2022, even UAE’s Khaleej Times in its report didn’t say – Skypower was an UAE enterprise.

There was an interesting report about a conman named Anthony Ritossa in Vanity Fair on October 19, 2022, which said, this fraud being kicked out of Monaco has landed in Dubai and was holding a grand summit.

On September 15, 2022, there was a report in this newspaper about a scam cartel in Dubai, where we found Kerry Adler being a member of that fraud racket.

In September 2015, Bangladeshi media published a report about Kerry Adler stating he was going to invest US$4.3 billion in solar power sector in Bangladesh. These news items termed Skypower Global as “one of the world’s largest and most successful utility-scale solar power producing companies” and Kerry Adler as the “president and CEO of the Canada-based multinational company”.

Seven years have already passed since Kerry Adler met Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina at Hotel Waldorf Astoria in the US, but there has been nothing onwards. Even, Kerry Adler’s promised 1.50 million home lanterns as donation to Bangladesh had never arrived.

Everything was simple blank words and false promises from Kerry Adler and his Skypower.

Kerry Adler is active on LinkedIn, where he has put his company’s location as Dubai, United Arab Emirates, proving – he has nothing left in Canada. He is also active on Twitter, where he does not give his current location.

Website of his company – Skypower Global, which claims to be “one of the largest companies in the world” gives an address in Canada as:

Commerce Court 44th Floor 199 Bay Street Toronto, Ontario, Canada M5L 1E9, with just one phone number +1 416 979 4625. Our correspondent visited that location and did not find existence of any office of Skypower Global in that property. We also sent several emails to this company asking to respond to our questions. But there has been no reply.

We already have published a report about Joshua Adler alias Josh Adler, son of Kerry Adler, who is involved in fraudulent activities in the United Arab Emirates. Following publication of report in Blitz, UAE authorities, including Dubai Police already are investigating the case of Josh Adler, while our own correspondent in Dubai is further investigating Joshua Adler alias Josh Adler.

According to information, Kerry Adler (Kerry Evan Adler), born on May 12, 1965 is a Canadian citizen of Polish descent. His passport number HP-169409 was issued in Toronto on December 14, 2017 and is valid until December 14, 2022. It is unknown if he has renewed the passport from the United Arab Emirates, as he is currently living in that country with other members of his family.

Is Kerry Adler a conman or a fraud? Why has he joined a scam racket named EcoShumi Foundation in Dubai? What he is really doing to the United Arab Emirates? We are looking for answers.

