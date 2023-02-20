A fight with a shooting in a hotel in St. Petersburg got on the cameras

In one of the hotels in St. Petersburg, surveillance cameras captured a mass brawl. At the disposal of Izvestia on Monday, February 20, was a video from the scene.

The brawl took place in the hotel lobby, next to the cloakrooms. One of the participants in the conflict shot another with a traumatic pistol. The incident occurred during the celebration of the fifth anniversary of the creation of the hotel: a dispute arose between two men, which turned into a conflict.

No one was seriously injured in the brawl. After the fight, outdoor surveillance cameras filmed how some participants in the events left the institution in cars. The probable instigators were detained, their weapons were confiscated.

Earlier, on February 19, a mass brawl took place in an institution on Lublinskaya street. At night, law enforcement officers arrived at the scene and found that the conflict had occurred between citizens of Russia, Uzbekistan, Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan. The showdown escalated into a fight, which then continued on the street.

To clarify all the circumstances of the incident, 15 people were detained.