A fire broke out in a car service in the north of Moscow

A large fire occurred on the territory of a car service in Moscow. About this on Tuesday, February 14, informs press service of the capital’s Main Directorate of the Ministry of Emergency Situations.

According to preliminary estimates, the fire area is about 1.5 thousand square meters. m. In addition, there is information about explosions of fuel canisters in the building and a partial collapse of the roof.

Fire and rescue units are on the scene. 108 people and 27 pieces of equipment were involved in extinguishing. The group is growing.

It is noted that thanks to the prompt intervention of emergency services, three people were rescued from the fire. They are provided with medical care.

The investigation into the circumstances of the incident was taken under control by the Butyrskaya inter-district prosecutor’s office. How notes the press service of the body, the work of law enforcement officers and special services on the spot is coordinated by acting. Prosecutor Anton Belov. According to preliminary data, the roof partially collapsed during the fire.

Earlier that day, it became known that an apartment in a high-rise building in the south of Moscow caught fire because of an electric scooter. The battery of the device burst into flames while charging. The fire spread to the furniture and engulfed the rooms in a few minutes. The fire was contained before the flames reached neighboring apartments. No one was hurt during the incident.

